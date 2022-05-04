May 24, 2022 – Biopsies haven’t changed much in the more than 100 years they’ve been in medical use: Tissue (a cluster of cells) is cut from the body, embedded into a block, thinly sliced, mounted on a slide, and stained with dye. A pathologist then analyzes the sample with a microscope. Results come back in 2 to 10 days while the patient and their family nervously wait.

Engineers at Columbia University are working to give biopsies a much-needed upgrade. There, Elizabeth Hillman, PhD, and her team have developed a high-speed 3D microscope that can rapidly take photos of live cells without having to extract them from the body.

The result: A noninvasive approach where results happen a whole lot faster.

Medical Imaging Meets ‘The Matrix’

We already use microscopes in some surgeries, but most provide only a small 2D picture, limiting the view of important details.

“Tissue looks different at different depths,” Hillman says. “If you have a 3D image of the tissue, you can look at it at different levels – something that can’t be done with 2D images.”