Nov. 30, 2022 – Amazon is encouraging patients to “skip the waiting room” with the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual health care service that aims to offer treatment for nearly 2 dozen common health conditions.

Taking a step beyond a typical telehealth visit, the service promises personalized treatment with no appointments, video calls, or live chat. Patients can answer questions about their symptoms and health history to receive a treatment plan and prescription medication through a messaging platform.

The new service could fill the gap for people who want a quick answer, have history of a condition, or need to address common issues such as seasonal allergies or dandruff.

“During the pandemic, the use of telehealth accelerated throughout the country. Although face-to-face visits are returning, telehealth certainly still has a role, especially in areas with less medical care, and can enable faster diagnosis and help with tracking disease progression,” says Edwin Takahashi, MD, a radiologist at the Mayo Clinic who has studied recent telehealth benefits and challenges.