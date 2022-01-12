Dec. 1, 2022 – It’s common for many people to fear the unknown, and exactly how artificial intelligence might transform the health care and medical experience is no exception.

People might be afraid, for example, that AI will remove all human interaction from health care in the future. Not true, say the experts. Doctors and other health care workers might fear the technology will replace their clinical judgment and experience. Also not true, experts say.

The AI robots are not taking over.

AI and machine learning remain technologies that add to human know-how. For example, AI can help track a patient over time better than a health care professional relying on memory alone, can speed up image analysis, and is very good at prediction.

But AI will never replace human intuition in medicine, experts say.

“AI is unemotional. It's fast and very, very smart, but it does not have intuition,” says Naheed Kurji, board chair of the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare and CEO of Cyclica Inc.