‘Exciting Time’: FDA Commissioner Talks AI and Misinformation

May 31, 2023 – In an exclusive sit-down interview with WebMD’s John Whyte, MD, FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD, shares how artificial intelligence could transform the future of medicine, what the FDA can and cannot do about drug shortages and misinformation, and why it’s an exciting time at the agency.

“Let's talk about what everyone's talking about: artificial intelligence, digital tools, ChatGPT,” said Whyte, WebMD's chief medical officer.

AI’s potential depends on how it’s used, Califf said. “It could be used for tremendous gain or it could be used for tremendous harm.”

Califf is “very excited” about the upside. AI may lead to new disease treatments or find information relevant to a particular patient from knowledge bases “that are just very hard for us” as humans to access and consider.

Getting too excited about AI’s potential benefits is not a good thing either because “you may not see the downside,” said Califf. He is familiar with the technology as a former leader of health strategy and policy for Verily, a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.