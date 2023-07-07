Extreme Heat Kills: Record Temps Leave Us All Vulnerable

July 7, 2023 – If you clicked on any major news site this week, there was one consistent headline that would be difficult to miss, let alone ignore: “Hottest Day Ever Recorded on Earth.”

That day was July 3, when average global temperatures reached 62.62 F. But that record was short-lived, as July 4 saw temperatures rise again, to 62.92. Dig a bit deeper, and that seemingly unspectacular average temperature translated into highs of 122 F in Africa. In Antarctica, where it’s currently winter, temperatures reached 47.6 F. And in the U.S., The Washington Post warned that as many as 54 million Americans were in danger of exposure to dangerous (aka “extreme”) heat on that day alone. Scientists are warning that we’re in uncharted territory. And humans are close to reaching the peak of their ability to adapt.

“When we’re talking about evolution, we’re talking about millions of years for [humans] to generate this capacity to thermoregulate,” said Camilo Mora, PhD, a professor of data analytics at the University of Hawaii-Manoa. “So, whenever you increase the temperature outside, it’s going to take millions of years for us to adapt logically to it,” he said.