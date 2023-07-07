Staying Cool in Extreme Heat When the Power Fails

July 7, 2023 -- Electrical grid failures, or blackouts, have significantly increased in frequency in recent years, placing millions of Americans at risk for health-related illness and death. This is especially true during the summer months, when extreme weather events (including heat waves, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires) intersect to maximize demand for electricity. Over the past decade, failures have more than doubled nationwide, increasing a whopping 151% between 2015-2016 and 2020-2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

With record heat and smoke spreading across the country, this summer is already on tap to be one of the hottest, not to mention the most challenging for already fragile electrical grids. So what should people do when the power goes out, the air conditioning and fans go kaput, and the heat is relentless, aside from the usual tips such as staying hydrated or placing ice in front of a fan so that it blows cool air?

Mike Tipton, PhD, professor of human and applied physiology at the University of Portsmouth Extreme Environments Laboratory in Hampshire, U.K., has spent decades consulting with the military, industry, and elite athletes on strategies to maintain their “cool” in extreme environmental situations. But perhaps one of his most important lessons came from the least expected place: 1970s housewives.