Do-It-Yourself Medications: Self-Injected Drugs on the Rise

July 14, 2023 – “I’ve always been a little wary of needles,” Heather, 65, a resident of Southern California, said as she reminisced about a long-ago high school biology class. The instructor asked them all to prick their finger to find out their blood type. It took her the whole hour to work up her nerve, said Heather, who asked that her real name not be used to protect her privacy, but she did it.

Several decades later, the challenge surfaced again. Her doctor decided to add the lowest dose of Ozempic (semaglutide), injected once a week, to her dose of oral metformin to help manage her blood sugar.

“It’s a tiny little needle, and it’s an automatic injector,” Heather told herself, yet she felt like she was right back in high school biology class. So her husband did the honors for the first dose. It wasn’t nearly as bad as she imagined, she said. The needle, she said, was short and fine.