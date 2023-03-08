OTC Hearing Aids Are Here, but Picking One Is No Simple Task

Aug. 3, 2023 – Ashley Bundy realized that not everyone around her could be mumbling and there must be another reason she was having trouble hearing them.

At 31, Bundy is now among those U.S. adults who have taken advantage of the availability of over-the-counter hearing aids. When she was diagnosed earlier this year with mild to moderate hearing loss, she was told she may have to spend upwards of $10,000 on hearing aids. After extensive research, she bought a pair over the counter for $1,300 that she controls with an app on her phone.

“Ten thousand dollars is the price of a car,” said Bundy, who lives in Minnesota. “We shouldn’t be punished for not being able to hear.”

Now that she has them, Bundy realized how many things she couldn’t hear before, down to the buzzing overhead lights at the hardware store where she works.

But for some – particularly those with more complex hearing loss – the option to bypass an audiologist makes the process more overwhelming and confusing.