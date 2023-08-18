Tiny Organ, Long-Lasting Pain: Mystery of Chronic Appendicitis

Aug. 18, 2023 – Elizabeth Svoboda was just 15 years old when she developed bouts of gnawing pain in her lower belly so bad, she would have to lie in the fetal position for hours until it subsided. Every few weeks, and for the next 2 decades, the sensation would return, disabling her.

“I’ve been through labor, and I would say that at its worst, my pain was comparable to that,” said Svoboda, now 42, of California.

It wasn’t until college that she addressed her pain with a doctor who, without doing any tests or imaging, ultimately chalked it up to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS): an intestinal disorder known for causing belly pain, gas, diarrhea, and constipation.

“At that point, I sort of threw up my hands and said to myself, ‘Nobody is going to be able to figure this out,’” Svoboda said. “I just accepted that this was my normal state of being.”

Little did she know, it would take nearly 20 years of pain to figure out what plagued her: chronic appendicitis. Although no official definition exists, a person is thought to have the condition when their appendix, that finger-like pouch at the end of your colon, becomes inflamed and causes belly pain in regular on-and-off episodes that can span weeks, months, or years.