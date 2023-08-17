AI Order for Health Care May Bring Patients, Doctors Closer

Nov. 10, 2023 – You may have used ChatGPT-4 or one of the other new artificial intelligence chatbots to ask a question about your health. Or perhaps your doctor is using ChatGPT-4 to generate a summary of what happened in your last visit. Maybe your doctor even has a chatbot doublecheck their diagnosis of your condition.

But at this stage in the development of this new technology, experts said, both consumers and doctors would be wise to proceed with caution. Despite the confidence with which an AI chatbot delivers the requested information, it’s not always accurate.

As the use of AI chatbots rapidly spreads, both in health care and elsewhere, there have been growing calls for the government to regulate the technology to protect the public from AI’s potential unintended consequences.

The federal government recently took a first step in this direction as President Joe Biden issued an executive order that requires government agencies to come up with ways to govern the use of AI. In the world of health care, the order directs the Department of Health and Human Services to advance responsible AI innovation that “promotes the welfare of patients and workers in the health care sector.”