Your Keyboard May Contain More Bacteria Than Your Toilet Seat

Feb. 13, 2024 –When it comes to the germiest objects around, here's a gross one: Your keyboard may contain more bacteria than a toilet seat.

The concentrations and variety of bacteria on a keyboard surface are "disturbing," said Josh Gordon, who specializes in the intersection of health and the digital world at Geonode, an online data management service.

"We're talking E. coli, staphylococcus, streptococcus, to name a few," he said.

The warmth of our fingers on the keyboard, along with everything from skin cells to food crumbs, creates a “fertile breeding ground” for harmful bacteria, Gordon explained.

"Keyboard hygiene is no longer a side note but a must-do,” he said. “It's about consciously creating a safer and healthier digital environment for us all.”

But keyboards are hardly the origin of this issue. Harmful microorganisms – like bacteria, viruses, and fungi – have been with us since the dawn of humanity. And they can be deadly: One study estimated that nearly 8 million global deaths in 2019 were linked to common bacterial pathogens.