Do Patients Know When AI Is Assisting in Health Care?

Feb. 27, 2024 – When you message your health care provider about an appointment, a prescription refill, or to answer a question, is artificial intelligence or a person actually answering? In some cases, it’s hard to tell.

AI may be involved in your health care now without you realizing it. For example, many patients message their doctors about their medical chart through an online portal.

“And there are some hospital systems that are experimenting with having AI do the first draft of the response,” I. Glenn Cohen said during a webinar hosted by the National Institute of Health Care Management Foundation.

Assigning administrative tasks is a relatively low-risk way to introduce use of artificial intelligence in health care, said Cohen, and attorney and director of the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School in Boston. The technology can free up staff time now devoted to answering calls or messages about routine tasks.

But when the technology handles clinical questions, should patients be aware AI is generating the initial answer? Do patients need to fill out a separate consent form, or is that going too far?