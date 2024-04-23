Where Will the Legit Health Info Go If TikTok Goes Dark?

April 23, 2024 – It’s becoming more of a “when” then an “if” TikTok will be banned in the United States, which would leave the 170 million Americans who use the social media app to find another option. Gone, too, would be the growing community of health care professionals who use the platform to share legitimate health information and advice to their followers.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on legislation this week that would give ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese owners, up to 1 year to sell the company or be outlawed in the U.S. President Joe Biden has indicated he would sign the bill into law.

If TikTok goes dark, it could render unavailable the work of those who have made the site a go-to for expert- and user-generated videos on topics that cover the spectrum of consumer health.

TikTok “has had positive effects on public awareness and allowed for creative approaches to get this information to less reachable audiences -- which is a triumph,” said Adam Friedman, MD, professor and chair of dermatology at George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences.