Just How Effective Are ADHD Meds?

TUESDAY, July 23, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Some parents may be reluctant to give their kids powerful stimulants to treat the symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but a new review shows the medications bring significant benefits.

In addition to helping kids calm down and concentrate in school, the review also found that the drugs help children avoid a lot of long-term negative consequences associated with ADHD, including depression, substance abuse and even driving problems.

"Treating ADHD can help children avert some of the serious complications associated with ADHD," said study author Dr. Joseph Biederman. He's chief of clinical and research programs in pediatric psychopharmacology and adult ADHD at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston.

Specifically, the study suggested that early use of ADHD stimulant medications was linked to a lower risk of:

Major depression

Anxiety

Oppositional defiant disorder

Conduct disorder

Bipolar disorder

Smoking

Substance abuse

Driving problems, such as car accidents

Poor performance in school

Although the current study can't prove a definitive cause-and-effect relationship, Dr. Alan Geller, a psychiatrist from Gracie Square Hospital in New York City who treats children and adolescents, said it makes sense that treating ADHD symptoms can help prevent other problems.

"A hyperactive child who interrupts and disrupts class is annoying. They end up getting marginalized, which can lead to substance abuse or conduct disorders, or depression and anxiety if they're constantly frustrated," he explained.

Geller said adults with ADHD can have trouble at work and have difficulty in their personal lives.

"It can start around 7 or 8, when they're not able to navigate life the way other kids do. They end up feeling alone and like no can help. It's a major problem without treatment," he said.

But, Geller said, this research shows that if you treat a child with medications that help them control their ADHD symptoms, there's less risk of marginalization or of seeking stimulation in things like cigarettes or driving recklessly.

Geller said the findings point to the benefits of ADHD medications outweighing their risks. Adverse effects from these drugs include a slight height suppression, appetite suppression and a potential risk of addiction.