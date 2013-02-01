Only 1 in 10 Kids With ADHD Will Outgrow It

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Struggling with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a child is heart-breaking enough, but now new research confirms what many have long suspected: These patients will often continue to be plagued by ADHD symptoms as adults.

Only about one in 10 kids with the disorder are likely to have a full and lasting remission of their symptoms, according to new data gleaned from tracking hundreds of kids for 16 years.

The rest will have ADHD symptoms fade in and out as they grow from children to teens to adults, said lead researcher Margaret Sibley, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine, in Seattle.

These new findings run counter to previous estimates that as many as half of ADHD children could be expected to recover completely from the disorder, Sibley noted.

"ADHD is sort of a waxing and waning or a dynamic, fluctuating disorder, whereas previously we've historically thought about it as something you either have or you don't have," Sibley said.