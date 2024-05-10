Expert Q&A: Alzheimer’s Risk and the APOE4 Gene

Studies have long shown that if you carry two copies of the apolipoprotein E (APOE) 4 gene, your chances of developingAlzheimer’s disease are much higher. Now, researchers say in a new study that gene pair isn’t just a risk factor, but a genetic form of the disorder.

With two APOE4 genes, you’re almost certain to developAlzheimer’s, and you’ll likely start getting symptoms at an earlier age, according to new findings published in Nature Medicine. With the stronger link between APOE4 and Alzheimer’s, the study’s authors say different ways to help prevent and treat the disease may be needed.

What do the findings mean for your Alzheimer’s risk, and should you get tested for the APOE4 gene? Here are answers from neurologists Ayesha Sherzai, MD, and Dean Sherzai, MD, PhD, the co-directors of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Program at Loma Linda University in California. The Sherzais also host Your Brain On, a podcast about brain health.