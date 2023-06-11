Agitation can be one of the most troubling symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. You’ve probably tried everything you could think of to bring calm to your loved one.

Keep in mind the behavior is part of the disease and a form of communication and often is triggered by relatively minor events, says Sam Fazio, PhD, senior director of quality care and psychosocial research at the Alzheimer’s Association.

“The person may be uncomfortable, confused, bored, anxious, or have some basic need like being hungry, thirsty, or having to use the bathroom. As it becomes more difficult for the person living with dementia to communicate their thoughts and feelings, they may act out in unexpected ways,” he says.

It might be time to think outside the box to ease the tension.