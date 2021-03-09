What Is Dementia-Related Psychosis?

More than 2 million Americans have dementia-related psychosis. If you have a loved one who has dementia, you know that it can be a scary condition -- for both those going through it and for their caregivers. When they have to deal with psychotic episodes, too, it can be even more unnerving.

"But instead of thinking psychotic features as this taboo, icky subject, I just want people to understand that it's a normal manifestation of these illnesses. An expected manifestation. A disease talking," says Pierre N. Tariot, the director of the Banner Alzheimer's Institute in Phoenix, AZ.

"Your loved one is not 'crazy.' They're ill. Their brain isn't functioning properly. And we can evaluate that, and we can help you understand that. And we can help relieve the distress -- yours and your loved one's."