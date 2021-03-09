Treatment for dementia-related psychosis is different for everyone. But one thing’s for sure: As a caregiver, you play a big role in your loved one’s care plan. With your help, they can have a better quality of life for as long as possible.

Monitor Their Behavior Your loved one might act in strange ways. Their behavior might be harmless. For example, it’s common for people with dementia to think they’re not in their own home. James Lai, MD, associate chief of clinical affairs for geriatrics at Yale School of Medicine, says people with dementia might even go to their room to gather some things. If all they want to do is pack a bag and unpack it, he says that’s OK. You can even help. “As long as these [delusions] aren’t stressful, you can participate in them,” Lai says. “If you always tell them what they’re doing isn’t right, or you try to remind them that they’re not going to this place, I think you’ll see that creates more stress and anxiety.”

Continued It's not always possible to calm your loved one on your own. They might get really upset or pushy. “This is where you want to involve your doctor,” Lai says. But psychosis symptoms aren’t always scary for the people who have them. Christopher van Dyck, MD, director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Unit at Yale School of Medicine, says those who have Lewy body dementia often see animals or people who aren’t really there. But these beings tend to be non-threatening and even comforting. “The person having [the hallucination] can live very happily with extra dogs in the house,” he says.

Watch for Warning Signs It’s not always easy to tell if your loved one has a delusion or hallucination. They might not know it themselves. Lai says to watch for signs, like if they: Move things around

Get upset or aggressive in certain situations

Are afraid to go into a room

Avoid certain people or places