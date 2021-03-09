There’s no cure for dementia-related psychosis. But there are steps you can take to help you and your loved one live with the disease and its symptoms.

“Delusions are notoriously hard to treat, whether they’re dementia-related or not,” says Carolyn Fredericks, MD, a neurologist who treats people with Alzheimer’s disease and other memory disorders at Yale Medicine.

“The question is: How can you and [your loved one] live with their false belief or seeing people who aren’t there, or whatever their psychotic symptom may be, in a way that’s as calm and peaceful as possible?”

Here are some strategies that might help.