Many of the 50 million people or so who are living with dementia also have psychosis. You may hear doctors use the term "psychotic episodes." It's when a person struggles with determining what is real and what is not.

It can include things like:

A false belief that a caregiver is trying to harm them

An insistence that they see someone in their room, like a long-dead sibling or friend, or even someone famous, who isn't there

Often, experts say, the signs of dementia-related psychosis go undetected and untreated for too long. That can have a big impact on both the health of the person with dementia and the well-being of their families and other caregivers.

"If somebody has dementia, the doctor or the family may not take seriously some of the things the [person is] saying, and not recognize that it's a false disbelief or a hallucination, and they just think it's a problem with cognition," says Gary Small, MD, the director of the UCLA Longevity Center.

"People tend to assume that dementia is just a cognitive illness. But it's clear that it affects behavior and all kinds of aspects of the patient's and the family's life."