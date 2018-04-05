'Smart Dresser' Might Help Alzheimer's Patients Dress On Their Own

FRIDAY, May 4, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Dementia can turn even the simple task of getting dressed into a Herculean ordeal.

But an experimental automated system called "DRESS" might someday ease that challenge. Using available technology, the system might enable patients to dress themselves without a human assistant.

A just completed laboratory trial assessed the system's ability to use video cameras, tablets, motion sensors, and barcodes to successfully pinpoint dressing problems among 11 dementia-free participants as they sorted through clothing by themselves.

The program correctly spotted clothing orientation and position, and was also able to distinguish between different types of clothing -- for example, dresses versus shirts -- with near perfect accuracy. DRESS also proved adept at tracking an individual's evolving dressed-versus-undressed status.

However, it often failed to note when a user finished putting on a pair of pants or a shirt, so the research team say more work lies ahead.

"Dressing presents many challenges when you're talking about dementia," explained study author Winslow Burleson.

"First of all, for patients this is a task that they used to be able to do in five minutes, and that they typically did and want to do in private, in isolation. And for caregivers it's often one of the most frustrating activities, and one that they often spend an hour or more a day helping out with," he said.

"So what we're doing now is just the beginning of a process -- a process that will have many steps -- towards determining the best way to try to help out with this," Burleson added.

Burleson is an associate professor with New York University's Rory Meyers College of Nursing, and founding director of the NYU-X Lab in New York City.

The preliminary DRESS system offers remote support, rather than fully automated assistance, the researchers explained.

Clothes are outfitted with barcodes by clothing type, location and orientation. A five-drawer dresser is equipped with lenses and sensors, with each drawer containing a single piece of clothing, sequenced to match a user's dressing habits.

Out-of-sight, a caregiver launches an app to deliver an audio message alerting the patient to reach for the first drawer, which illuminates upon opening.