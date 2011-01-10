Study: High Blood Pressure Threatens Aging Brain

WEDNESDAY, July 11, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Here's yet another reason to get your blood pressure under control: High blood pressure later in life may contribute to blood vessel blockages and tangles linked to Alzheimer's disease, new research suggests.

Tracking nearly 1,300 older people until they died, scientists found markedly higher risks of one or more brain lesions among those with high systolic blood pressure readings.

These lesions were dominated by so-called "infarcts" -- areas of dead tissue prompted by blood supply blockages that can trigger strokes.

Normal blood pressure is defined as 120/80 mm/Hg or lower. The top number is known as systolic blood pressure (pressure in vessels during heartbeats), while the lower number is diastolic blood pressure (pressure between beats).

Late last year, the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association changed blood pressure recommendations, defining high blood pressure as 130/80 mm/Hg or higher.

"We've known for many decades that higher blood pressure, especially younger in life, is related to strokes. But we know a lot less regarding cerebrovascular disease and wanted to examine the question of blood pressure later in life," said study author Dr. Zoe Arvanitakis. She's medical director of the Rush Memory Clinic in Chicago.

"I think this information is of great value to researchers who study brain changes in aging," she added, "and certainly points to the need for a lot more research to be done."

Arvanitakis and her team followed nearly 1,300 people until their death, which occurred at an average age of nearly 89. Two-thirds of the participants, who were mostly women, had a history of high blood pressure, and 87 percent took blood pressure medication.

Using autopsy results after participants' deaths, the researchers learned that 48 percent had one or more brain infarct lesions. The risk of lesions was higher in those with higher average systolic blood pressure readings over the years.

For example, for someone with an average systolic blood pressure of 147 mm/Hg compared to 134 mm/Hg, the odds of brain lesions increased 46 percent. A smaller but still notable increased risk of brain lesions was found in those with elevated diastolic blood pressure as well.