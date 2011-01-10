1 in 9 U.S. Adults Over 45 Reports Memory Issues

FRIDAY, July 13, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If you're middle-aged and you think you're losing your memory, you're not alone, a new U.S. government report shows.

In fact, one in nine Americans aged 45 and older say they are experiencing thinking declines. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noticing a decline in your mental abilities ("cognitive decline") is one of the earliest signs of impending Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

"Symptoms of confusion and memory loss are not a normal part of aging," said lead researcher Christopher Taylor, a CDC epidemiologist. "Adults with confusion or memory loss should talk to a health care professional who can evaluate their symptoms and discuss possible treatments, management of other co-occurring chronic health conditions, advance care planning, and caregiving needs."

One Alzheimer's expert noted the findings point to an even larger issue.

"This survey is an indicator of the future problem and burden of dementia, and what public health officials should start addressing now," said Matthew Baumgart, senior director of public policy at the Alzheimer's Association.

"This issue is not going away -- we are continuing on a path of a huge problem in the United States, and unless we do something, it's not going to be reversed," said Baumgart.

The CDC researchers also found that more than half of those reporting cognitive decline have difficulty doing everyday things like cooking, cleaning or taking medications.

Baumgart stressed that many people who experience memory lapses will not go on to develop Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

"But many will," he said. "It's a warning sign that something isn't right."

For the study, the researchers used data from the 2015 and 2016 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System surveys.

The investigators found that 11 percent of people aged 45 and older reported having mental decline, and half of those people also said they had limitations performing daily tasks.

Among those aged 45 and older who were living alone, 14 percent said they were suffering from declines in mental function. Among those suffering from a chronic disease, 15 percent reported some cognitive decline, the report showed.