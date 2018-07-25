New Drug Shows Promise Against Alzheimer's

July 25, 2018 -- After a string of failures in Alzheimer’s disease treatment, drug companies say they might have a medication that both clears toxic amyloid proteins from the brain and significantly slows the rate of a patient’s mental decline.

In early July, drugmakers Biogen and Eisai set the Alzheimer’s world abuzz with news that they had an experimental drug -- BAN2401 -- that had shown positive results in human patients. At the time, they put out a news release touting their results as a first, and promised to show the actual study data at an upcoming medical meeting.

On Wednesday, they finally released the results everyone was waiting to see, and they were greeted by cautious optimism at the 2018 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago.

The company showed that over 18 months on the highest dose of the drug -- 10 mg per kilogram of body weight given twice a month by IV -- patients with mild cognitive impairment and early Alzheimer’s disease had big reductions of beta amyloid in their brains. They had about 93% less beta amyloid, compared with people in the study taking a placebo, or dummy medication. They also showed less decline on congitive tests than patients who were taking a placebo.

Beta amyloid is a protein that is the main component of sticky plaques that build up in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. It’s considered a signature, and a likely cause, of the disease.

"Beta amyloid is a normal protein. We all have it," says Ronald Petersen, MD, PhD, who directs the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Disease Research Center in Rochester, MN.

In Alzheimer's disease, the body's normal process for getting beta amyloid out of the brain goes awry.

In healthy brains, beta amyloid gets snipped in the middle by an enzyme called alpha secretase. The two pieces get cleared from the brain and everything is OK, Petersen says. In Alzheimer's disease, two other enzymes--beta secretase and gamma secretase--cut the protein in places it wouldn't normally be, leaving fragments that the body doesn't recognize or know how to get rid of, he says.