Could Belly Fat Affect Dementia Risk?

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 9, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Obese people tend to show shrinkage in their brain tissue by middle age -- especially if the extra pounds are concentrated in the belly, a new study suggests.

The study, of more than 9,600 U.K. adults, found that those who were obese typically had a lower volume of gray matter in the brain than their normal-weight counterparts. Gray matter contains most of the brain's nerve cells -- whereas white matter contains the fibers that connect different parts of the brain.

Past research has linked gray matter shrinkage to a heightened risk of future dementia.

However, researchers cautioned that they cannot draw firm conclusions from these latest findings.

The study only found an association and does not prove obesity, per se, causes gray matter to shrink. And it didn't follow people long-term, said lead researcher Mark Hamer.

"Since we have only measured gray matter volume on one occasion, it's hard to interpret whether the differences are clinically meaningful," said Hamer, a professor at Loughborough University in Leicestershire, England.

A number of studies have looked at whether obese adults have any greater risk of eventually developing dementia and come to mixed conclusions. Some have found no correlation, while others have suggested extra pounds may either bump up the risk of dementia or lower it.

But there is a possible explanation for the discrepancies, said Claudia Satizabal, an adjunct assistant professor of neurology at Boston University.

People who eventually develop dementia, she explained, can start to lose weight five to 10 years before symptoms become apparent. This can muddy any relationship between obesity and dementia risk.

That's why it's important for studies to look at earlier indicators of dementia risk, such as brain volume shrinkage, said Satizabal, who was not involved in the new research.

"This is a nice study," she said. "Dementia is a long process, and this looks at a trait that happens along the way."

The study included 9,652 people who were 55 years old, on average; 19 percent were obese.