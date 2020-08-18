Genetic Testing for Alzheimer's Has Emotional Risk

August 18, 2020 – Twelve years ago, Jamie Tyrone volunteered to participate in a clinical trial. The researchers wanted to know whether learning your genetic risk for developing some 20 or so different diseases, through a direct-to-consumer genetic test, would prompt you to take up a healthier lifestyle. But Tyrone wanted to get something else out of the study.

The San Diego-based retired nurse, now 59, had been living with mysterious progressive neurological problems for about 15 years. The debilitating weakness and fatigue had pushed her into early retirement. Sometimes she needed a scooter to get around the one-story ranch she and her husband bought to accommodate her increasing physical challenges. But doctors had never made a definitive diagnosis. While brain scans ruled out multiple sclerosis, this clinical trial would tell her if she had a gene that predisposed her to the condition.

So focused on learning her genetic risk for MS, Tyrone didn’t give any thought to the other diseases she’d learn her risk for, including Alzheimer’s disease.

A few weeks after she delivered a vial of saliva to a local lab, Tyrone received her test results in an email from Navigenics. On her home computer screen, she scrolled through a 29-page document until she found the page that laid out her risk for each of the 20-something diseases. Her risk of developing most of the diseases on the list -- lupus, Crohn’s, atrial fibrillation, even MS – was below average. Then she saw it: “Alzheimer’s disease: Average risk 17 percent/Your risk: 75 percent.”

Tyrone had two copies of the e4 variant of the APOE gene -- one inherited from her mother and one from her father. Someone who has one copy of e4 may be three times as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as someone who doesn’t have it. Two copies can make you up to 12 times more likely to develop the disease. Tyrone was devastated.

“At one point, I wanted to commit suicide. My great-grandmother, grandmother, two great-uncles, and my dad all died with Alzheimer’s. I just didn’t want to do that.”