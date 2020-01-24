Low Brain Blood Flow May Spur Alzheimer's Hallmark

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Offering fresh insight into the deep-seated roots of dementia, new research finds that diminished blood flow to the brain is tied to buildup a protein long associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Called "tau," high levels of the protein are "one of the hallmark pathologies that define Alzheimer's disease in the brain," explained study author Judy Pa. She is an associate professor of neurology with the Mark and Mary Stevens Neuroimaging and Informatics Institute and the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at the University of Southern California.

"Tau tangles very closely track Alzheimer's disease progression, such that when the number of tau tangles in the brain increases, problems in memory and thinking will also increase," Pa noted.

And the new investigation indicates that "decreased blood flow [is] associated with increased tau in brain areas important for Alzheimer's disease," Pa added.

According to the U.S. National Institute on Aging, the brain's billions of neurons work tirelessly to ensure proper nervous system communication and healthy body function.

But that mission is seriously undermined when abnormal tangles of tau protein take up shop inside neurons. Yet, NIA experts and Pa both point out that poor vascular function --which often manifests as decreased cerebral blood flow-- has also long been linked to Alzheimer's risk.

"It is known that some risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are associated with vascular health," Pa noted, with risk going up among patients with high blood pressure and among those who smoke or are physically inactive.

But do tau tangles and poor blood flow in the brain go hand-in-hand? Pa's team set out to find out.

Between 2016 and 2019, brain scans were conducted among a group of 68 men and women between the ages of 46 and 80. The group included patients who ran the gamut, from being mentally healthy to having mild cognitive impairment.

The scans revealed that brain areas with increased tau tangles were also subject to a drop in blood flow. This was particularly true in an area of the brain -- known as the "inferior temporal gyrus"-- that is believed to be among the first brain regions where tau buildup is seen in Alzheimer's patients, even before obvious signs of thinking impairment become evident.