Black, Hispanic Communities' Concern Over Dementia

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, March 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Black and Hispanic Americans already face higher risks for dementia than the general population. Many also believe they'd get worse dementia care compared to white patients, according to a new Alzheimer's Association special report.

Older Black Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer's or another form of dementia as older white people, and older Hispanics are about 1.5 times as likely, the report revealed.

But more than one-third of Black people (36%) and nearly one-fifth of Hispanics (18%) and Asians (19%) believe discrimination would be a barrier to receiving good care for Alzheimer's, surveys conducted by the association show.

"If you don't trust your health care provider, you're not going to go to that provider to ask questions," said Maria Carrillo, chief science officer for the Alzheimer's Association. "And, in fact, Hispanic, Black and Native Americans are twice as likely to say they wouldn't even see a doctor if they were experiencing concerns."