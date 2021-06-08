Controversial New Alzheimer's Drug: What to Know

"I think people who come with symptoms, with MCI due to Alzheimer's or with mild Alzheimer's, who wish to try the monthly infusions for a year and a half [the schedule used in the trials], we would be happy to support them," Schneider says. He stresses, however: "Families need to do their own research and talk to their doctor."

"There isn't a profile for the best patient," Schneider says. The clinical studies enrolled people with mild cognitive impairment or MCI, a precursor to Alzheimer's, and with mild Alzheimer's. "That's the group in which the drug has been tested," he says. "Not necessarily tested and shown to be effective, but tested."

While she calls the approval "an exciting development overall," Biernot also cautions families that the treatment would probably be needed indefinitely.

FDA's Accelerated Approval

The FDA granted accelerated approval based on clinical trials that showed the reduction of plaque in the brain in those given the drug compared to those in the control or placebo group. The approval came after the FDA evaluated three separate studies of the drug involving nearly 3,500 patients.

The approval came as a surprise to many, as the FDA’s own advisory committee last November voted 8 to 1 against approving the drug, citing lack of strong evidence that the drug works. One member of the advisory board resigned over the FDA decision, STAT reported.

"The FDA approved this based on the antibody reducing amyloid plaques," Schneider says. Reduction of the plaque, however, does not prove that there is a clinical benefit, such as preventing deterioration of memory, he says.

The companies marketing the drug, Biogen and Eisai, must do ongoing studies to verify that the drug has a clinical benefit. If this new trial does not show a benefit, the FDA can withdraw approval.

Another expert, James E. Galvin, MD, professor of neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, compares the approval of the new drug based on its ability to remove plaque to a cancer drug approved because it can shrink a tumor. "If you have a cancer drug that shrinks a tumor, you have proof that it works, it engages its target. That may or may not mean a clinical effect, or a small clinical effect." Galvin was an investigator on one of the clinical trials for aducanumab and is an advisor to Biogen.

Like other experts, Galvin says the aducanumab approval may pave the way for future Alzheimer's drugs being approved that are even more effective. "The first medicine approved is not necessarily always the best."