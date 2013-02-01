Dirty Air, Higher Dementia Risk?

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's long been know that pollution can damage the heart and lungs, but new research finds that it's bad for your brain, too.

A long-term study by a Seattle team linked exposure to higher levels of fine particulate air pollution to an increased risk of dementia.

"We found that an increase of 1 microgram per cubic meter of exposure corresponded to a 16% greater hazard of all-cause dementia," said lead author Rachel Shaffer. "There was a similar association for Alzheimer's-type dementia."

Shaffer did the research as a doctoral student in the University of Washington's Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences.

She and her colleagues analyzed data from more than 4,000 Seattle-area residents enrolled in the Adult Changes in Thought study run by Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in collaboration with the university.

More than 1,000 participants had been diagnosed with dementia since the study's start in 1994.