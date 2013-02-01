Trial Begins of Nasal Vaccine for Alzheimer's Disease

By Robert Preidt

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The first human clinical trial of a nasal vaccine to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease is set to begin after nearly 20 years of research.

This is a "remarkable milestone," according to Dr. Howard Weiner, co-director of the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

"Over the last two decades, we've amassed preclinical evidence suggesting the potential of this nasal vaccine for AD [Alzheimer's disease]," Weiner said in a hospital news release. "If clinical trials in humans show that the vaccine is safe and effective, this could represent a nontoxic treatment for people with Alzheimer's, and it could also be given early to help prevent Alzheimer's in people at risk."

The vaccine features an experimental agent called Protollin that stimulates the immune system. It's designed to prompt white blood cells in the lymph nodes on the sides and back of the neck to migrate to the brain and clear beta amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease.