May 19, 2022 – In 2018, David Elliot, an 83-year-old retired international businessman, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. His health care providers encouraged his wife, Susan, to join a caregiver support group and encouraged David to join a group for patients as soon as possible.

The Elliots had been told that if such care wasn’t started early, a person with Alzheimer’s could become “set in their ways” and decline more quickly, Susan says. So they began searching for the right support but couldn’t find the services they needed.

“We didn’t know what to do or where to go," Susan says. “Should we give up?”

Fortunately, they were referred to Together Senior Health, which offers a cognitive health program: Moving Together, dedicated to reducing the impact of memory loss, Alzheimer’s, and other dementias for older adults and also relieving the stress that caregivers have.

“It is a very rounded program, it’s suitable for people with different types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, which is what I have – and it has helped me tremendously,” David says. “We look forward to it and look forward to carrying on with it in the future, because the biggest problem I see with Alzheimer’s is that there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.”