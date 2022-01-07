July 1, 2022 – Scientists at Johns Hopkins University have identified a mechanism in the brain behind age-related memory loss, expanding our knowledge of the inner workings of the aging brain and possibly opening the door to new Alzheimer’s treatments.

The researchers looked at the hippocampus, a part of the brain thought to store long-term memories.

Neurons there are responsible for a pair of memory functions – called pattern separation and pattern completion – that work together in young, healthy brains. These functions can swing out of balance with age, impacting memory.

The Johns Hopkins team may have discovered what causes this imbalance. Their findings – reported in a new paper in the journal Current Biology – may not only help us improve dementia treatments, but even prevent or delay a loss of thinking skills in the first place, the researchers say.

Pattern Separation vs. Pattern Completion

To understand how the hippocampus changes with age, the researchers looked at rats’ brains. In rats and in humans, pattern separation and pattern completion are present, controlled by neurons in the hippocampus.