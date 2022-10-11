Why Do Women Get Alzheimer's More Than Men? Study Offers Clue

Nov. 10, 2022 -- Of the more than 6 million Alzheimer’s patients in the U.S. age 65 or older, nearly two-thirds are women. A new study may help explain the gender gap — and offer clues to new treatments for helping patients of both sexes fight back.

Scientists at Case Western Reserve University zeroed in on a gene named USP11, found on the X chromosome. People assigned female at birth have two X chromosomes, while people assigned male at birth have one X and one Y. So while all males have one copy of USP11, females have two.

Your Body’s Trash Collection System

To understand the role of USP11 in the body, imagine you’re on the sidewalk of a bustling city. Just like the residents in the buildings, our brains create waste that must be hauled away. If the waste was left on the sidewalks without removal, it would pile up, seep into roadways, disrupt life, and become toxic to the environment.