Take These 7 Healthy Steps to Lower Your Odds for Dementia

TUESDAY, Feb. 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If it’s good for your heart, it’s good for your brain, too.

This is the main message from a new study showing that seven heart-healthy habits can lower your chances of developing dementia down the road. This list includes being active, eating better, maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, having healthy blood pressure, controlling cholesterol, and keeping blood sugar (or "glucose") levels in the normal range.

Exactly how these healthy habits lower risk for dementia isn’t fully understood, but they likely all work together, said study author Pamela Rist, an associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston.

“There are lots of health benefits from eating a healthy diet and getting regular physical activity including blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose control, and keeping body mass index [a measurement of body fat based on height and weight] in the healthy range,” Rist said.

“High blood pressure often leads to other subclinical markers of disease in the brain that are associated with dementia,” Rist said. Diabetes and high cholesterol may also increase risk of dementia.