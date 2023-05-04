U.S. Sets Up $300 Million Database for Alzheimer's Research

WEDNESDAY, April 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new national Alzheimer’s disease and dementia database could be a game changer for research on the memory-robbing condition that now affects more than 6 million Americans.

Planning has begun at the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to fund the data platform. A $300 million grant for the six-year project has been posted online.

The database “aims to transform” the Alzheimer’s disease research enterprise “by serving as a central hub of research access,” the NIA said recently.

The project’s earliest start date is April 2024. The NIA will commit $50 million per year to fund one award, CNN reported.

In creating the database, the goal is to provide something that can “improve applicability and generalizability of findings.” It could be used as a tool for researchers, making it possible to more rapidly answer scientific questions, the NIA said in a posting.

“The newly announced NIA funding for a large-scale Alzheimer’s disease research database is truly exciting and a very important step forward for our field, and the Alzheimer’s Association will apply for that grant,” Maria Carrillo, Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer, told CNN Tuesday.