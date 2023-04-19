Simple Test Could Assess Risk of Dementia

THURSDAY, April 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Is there a simple way to screen older folks for dementia risk years before there are any signs of memory loss or thinking impairment?

Yes, researchers report.

It’s a test called SOMI, short for Stages of Objective Memory Impairment.

The process is straightforward. After being shown a series of images, patients who have no symptoms of dementia are asked to recall what they’ve seen, sometimes — if needed — with the help of clues.

After grading memory skills, participants are then ranked according to five stages of risk. Stage 0 represents no current memory issues, and low future dementia risk. Stage 4 represents the least reliable memory, and the highest degree of future dementia risk.

The new study indicates that those classified as either stage 3 or 4 appear to face a threefold greater risk for dementia than those classified as stage 0.

Study author Ellen Grober, a professor in the department of neurology with the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, said she is “reasonably confident in SOMI’s ability to identify cognitively normal persons who are at high risk for clinical progression” to dementia.