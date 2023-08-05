Everyday Internet Use by Older Adults Might Help Keep Dementia at Bay

MONDAY, May 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- In a world increasingly consumed by social media, much has been made of the amount of time younger generations spend online every day — and the harms that habit can bring.

But now a new study of older adults suggests that regular internet use may actually be a boon for older Americans, staving off the long-term risk for dementia.

“We studied the association between internet usage and the risk of dementia in the long term among dementia-free adults aged 50 and older,” explained study author Gawon Cho.

“We found that regular users experienced approximately half the risk of dementia than non-regular users,” said Cho, a doctoral student in the department of social and behavioral sciences at New York University's School of Global Public Health, in New York City.

“Surprised by the magnitude of the risk difference” her team observed, Cho acknowledged that it’s not entirely clear whether dementia-free patients are simply more likely to surf the web in the first place, or whether surfing the web can actually help keep dementia risk at bay.