FDA OK of Alzheimer’s Drug Brings Hope, Some Safety Concerns

July 7, 2023 – Experts in the Alzheimer’s disease field are throwing around works like ”breakthrough”, ”celebrate” and ”thrilled,” a day after the FDA granted full approval to a new drug to treat early stages of the disease.

With no cure in sight, any new approval ushers in hope, including with an agent like Leqembi that slowed progression of the disease an average of 27% in research. Concerns include reports of some rare but potentially serious side effects, like brain swelling or bleeding, which prompted the FDA to require a boxed warning on the drug’s labeling.

The price could be a consideration as well. Lecanemab is estimated to cost $26,500 per year, which drug maker Eisai justifies by saying each patient treated has a $37,600 “per patient per year value” to society.

Lecanemab is intended to slow progression in people with mild thinking and memory issues in early stage Alzheimer’s disease. It’s not a cure and does not reverse the progress for people already living with more advanced disease.