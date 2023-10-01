For Many, Stigma of Hearing Loss Brings Trouble; Here's What May Help

Feb. 21, 2024 – Eyeglasses are ubiquitous. More people wear them than don’t, with some 62% of Americans wearing corrective eyewear in any number of shapes and styles. And that doesn’t even account for the 45 million of us who wear contact lenses.

But the same is not true of hearing aids. Only 1 in 6 people with hearing loss wear them, and most of the people who notice hearing loss will wait nearly a decade to seek help for it.

Experts say that resistance to treatment is deeply rooted in stigma. We’re more likely to ignore hearing loss because of its connection with old age and the clunky hearing aids we remember our grandparents wearing in our youth, said Melanie Hecker, AuD, an audiologist in Bellevue, WA. People also consider hearing loss as a normal part of aging, and even if they notice it, they’re less likely to seek help.

Not to mention that hearing loss creeps up slowly over time, said Hecker, which leaves people unsure whether they have a problem.