Your doctor may prescribe certain treatments, like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and physical therapy, to help your ankylosing spondylitis. But everyone is different: What works for someone else might not work for you. If this happens, your doctor will most likely recommend that you try a new class of drugs known as biologics. “These are amazing drugs that have really revolutionized how we treat this disease,” says Yale Medicine rheumatologist Deborah Desir, MD. Though they won’t magically cure your ankylosing spondylitis, they can help slow the disease’s progression and make symptoms more manageable.

How Do Biologics Work? Biologics stop the damaging inflammation that happens with ankylosing spondylitis. “They’re genetically engineered proteins that target cytokines, specific molecules in your immune system,” says Lianne Gensler, MD, director of the University of California San Francisco’s Ankylosing Spondylitis Clinic. Cytokines activate inflammation throughout your body, which keeps your immune system on its toes to fight off invaders. But if they go into overdrive, they can trigger inflammatory diseases such as ankylosing spondylitis.

There are two main classes of biologics used to treat ankylosing spondylitis: Tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) inhibitors. These were the first approved in 2003. They work not only to ease joint inflammation, but related inflammation in the gut and eyes as well. There are five approved for ankylosing spondylitis: Adalimumab (Humira)

Certolizumab (Cimzia)

Entanercept (Enbrel)

Golimumab (Simponi)

Infliximab (Remicade) IL-17 inhibitors. Two are FDA-approved for ankylosing spondylitis: ixekizumab (Taltz) and secukinumab (Cosentyx). They target different cytokines than the TNF inhibitors. They’re often used in people whose ankylosing spondylitis didn’t respond to several of the TNF medications.