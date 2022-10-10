Research suggests AS raises your risk for heart disease and stroke by as much as 60%. The possibility is highest among adults 20-39. Fortunately, there are things you can do to help lower your odds. Here’s how to care for your heart when you have AS.

When you think of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), back pain is probably the first thing that comes to mind. But heart disease -- an umbrella term for several types of heart conditions -- should be on your radar, too.

“Over time, this can lead to high blood pressure, and also to aortic valve disease, which is when the valve between the left ventricle -- your heart’s main pumping chamber -- and the aorta doesn’t work properly,” says Elliott Antman, MD, a cardiologist at Brigham and Woman’s Hospital in Boston.

It depends. The inflammation that damages your joints can do the same to your heart, particularly the aorta. That’s the large artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

The valve begins to leak, which can lead to shortness of breath, chest pain, and dizziness.

“If you already have high blood pressure, the valve will leak even more,” Antman says.

People with ankylosing spondylitis are also at risk for other heart conditions. These include:

Heart arrhythmias. This is when your heart beats too fast or too slow. Problems with your heart’s electrical conduction system or other heart issues can trigger them.

Cardiomyopathy. This enlarges and weakens your heart muscle. That makes it harder to pump blood to the rest of the body. Without treatment, it could lead to heart failure.

Ischemic heart disease. Also called atherosclerosis, this type of heart disease cuts blood supply to your heart muscle.

Many people with AS are also placed on high doses of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to treat symptoms.

“These cause your body to hold on to salt and water, which in turn increases blood pressure,” Antman says.

Research suggests people who take NSAIDs for a long time are at higher risk for a heart attack or stroke than those who don’t.

“We don’t rule these drugs out, as they can help a lot of patients, but we definitely try to keep people on the lowest dose possible for the shortest period of time,” Antman says.