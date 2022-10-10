If you have non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), you may wonder if you’ll get ankylosing spondylitis (AS). That’s when your doctor can see certain bone changes on an X-ray -- they don’t show up when you have nr-axSpA.

Studies show anywhere from 8% to 40% of people with nr-axSpA may get AS within 2 to 10 years. But experts disagree on what this information means for how the disease progresses. Some think nr-axSpA is an early form of AS. Others view them as either distinct conditions or diseases on the same spectrum.

“There’s been lots of arguments in the community,” says Philip Robinson, MBChB, PhD, a rheumatologist and associate professor at The University of Queensland Australia.

Research is ongoing into the link between these conditions. Here’s what we know so far.