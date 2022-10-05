Opening Up About AS

I consider myself one of the lucky ones when it comes to this condition. When I was diagnosed, I was told I would need to take medicine every day for the rest of my life. Thankfully, my disease went into remission during my first pregnancy in 2017, and for the most part has stayed that way, other than some occasional mild sciatica. I’ve been able to keep symptoms under control with an anti-inflammatory diet and managing my stress. I always noticed that my AS flared up during stressful events, such as exam time at school or when I was going through a divorce several years ago.

But that’s another thing that’s often “invisible” when it comes to AS: We can never take periods of pain-free life for granted. I’m so thankful for each day that goes by that I can sleep through the night without pain, pick up my 3-month-old baby, Wesley, or chase my 2-year old toddler, Miles, around the yard. I’m grateful for seemingly simple things like walking through the grocery store and lifting heavy bags from my car to the kitchen. Most people take these things for granted, not realizing that many people during their flares of AS cannot even do basic tasks due to pain. That’s the randomness of AS: One day you can appear totally fine, and the next day your body can be so wracked with agony, you can’t leave your bed. I’m grateful for every pain-free day I can spend with my family. It’s a true gift that you can’t recognize unless you have the disease.