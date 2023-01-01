By Jacob Hascalovici MD, PhD, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson To successfully manage ankylosing spondylitis (AS), I recommend being active, staying social, and living your life the way you want to as much as possible. Many of today’s assistive devices, gadgets, and pieces of technology were created specifically for people with AS, and they can help you achieve this.

Tools and Gadgets You’ll find many tools and gadgets online and at local medical supply stores. If you’re the DIY type, you can construct some yourself. Adjustable Bed Railing When it’s time to get in or out of bed, a railing gives you a sturdy handhold that reduces your risk of a fall while helping you feel steadier and more in control. These devices come with suction cups for stability and can be adjusted to fit your bed. Some even come with pockets to hold your book and glasses. Padded Seat A padded seat that boosts you up as you stand from a sitting position can take a lot of strain off your hips and muscles. This may prevent unnecessary struggling and falls. Pick one that fits you best, depending on your size and weight.