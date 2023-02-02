By Stella Bard, MD, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson

I’ve been treating people who have ankylosing spondylitis (AS) for over 15 years in my private, community-based practice. I’ve gained many insights along the way about how to manage the challenges of this condition.

It can take a toll on your quality of life.

AS is a chronic condition that can be disabling, which is often frustrating and depressing. It can really decrease your quality of life and work productivity. Most of the people I see have difficulty just getting out of bed and can feel stiff even with short periods of inactivity. It’s sometimes accompanied with disabling fatigue.

Also, because they’re symptomatic when they’re not moving, their sleep is affected, and this may lead to a condition known as fibromyalgia. This is a condition that results from poor or non-restorative sleep and leads to all-over body aching and constant fatigue, brain fog, difficulty concentrating, and memory problems.