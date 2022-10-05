Bathing, getting dressed, and cooking can all be a challenge when you have ankylosing spondylitis. The good news is that there are many different tools you can use to make life easier. Here, four ankylosing spondylitis advocates share their favorite tools and tricks.

For Everyday Life

Canes. “It’s a simple cane with three feet on the bottom. I’ve found that when I walk up to a counter to get something off the shelf, it’s a pain to look for a spot to lean my cane against. I just let it go and it stands on its own. I also use it to walk outside when it’s icy. It’s much easier to step down off a slippery curb with this cane than a regular cane.”

--Jayson Sacco, podcast host, Port Huron, MI

Wrist brace. “I experience flares of intense pain in my wrists that make it difficult to do activities like work. I use wrist braces to relieve pain on joints. It allows me to do things I used to have trouble with, such as type.”