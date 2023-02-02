By Patrick Doherty, MD, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a condition that has a big impact on your spine. It literally means stiffening of the spine. You may have pain associated with the stiffness, often in your sacro-iliac joints, which are the joints between your spine and your pelvis bone. AS generally progresses slowly, and managing symptoms is the main goal of treatment. The ideal is to maintain your mobility and reasonably control your pain control over time. Your doctor may choose different treatments based on your pain, range of motion, and side effects. Over time, your first-line treatment may stop working. If so, your doctor will look at other treatment options.

First Step: Exercise The overall strategy I use to help my patients manage AS is to treat symptoms to help with mobility and to minimize pain. The first treatment is often exercise, which helps with stiffness. While you can’t relieve joint stiffness directly, keeping the surrounding muscles toned, stretched, and strong can improve your flexibility.

I encourage my patients with AS to move, do exercises, stretch, and consider yoga for flexibility and mobility. This may involve a physical therapy program. A physical therapist can use muscle massage, traction, strengthening, and posture awareness to help you improve your flexibility and your range of motion. Activities like yoga are exceptionally helpful in maintaining strength and flexibility at the same time. You can increase your activities as long as you keep strengthening and stabilizing without it leading to pain or harm. You should avoid painful activities, but no specific activities are off limits, as long as you can do them without causing pain. Obviously, this is a process and it’s best to ease into any fitness or stretching program. If you do it safely, keeping your muscles strong can be the key to preventing injury, improving your range of motion, and helping with pain control.