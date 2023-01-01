By Steff Di Pardo, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson I’m a 26-year-old writer and content creator living in Toronto. When I was 22, I found out I have ankylosing spondylitis (AS). When I was diagnosed, it was a struggle. I didn’t want it to be a lifelong condition. I just wanted answers. I was depressed for a few months afterward. I felt like I was floating through life. I shut myself out for a while. I didn’t tell my friends. I felt like I needed to deal with what I was going through on my own. When I did tell them, some didn't understand, but others were understanding and accommodating.

Emotional Challenges There have definitely been a lot of downs when it comes to my AS. I felt isolated from my peers, especially at first. It was really hard to see my friends do the things I was no longer able to do, like partying, sports, working out, and traveling. I felt angry, upset, and frustrated.

I’ve had trouble working, so I work from home now. I used to work at a restaurant, but I had to leave that job. I found freelance work has been the most accommodating for me. There are no fixed schedules and I can rest when needed. I can also work from my bed, which helps. I manage the downsides of AS with a lot of self-care and therapy. For me, self-care is putting on a show or watching Twitch and connecting with my online friends. I’ll also listen to music, journal, do word searches, take a bath, and things like that to work on my self-care. I try to talk out my difficult feelings with a friend, parent, or therapist. I sometimes write about my feelings.